Azerbaijani ambassador to Ethiopia urges world community to react to tragedy in Alkhanli

104.7 FM radio of one of the leading broadcasting corporations of Ethiopia - EBC has provided information about the shelling of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli by Armenian armed forces on July 4, 2017 and the killing of 2-year-old Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother as a result.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Elman Abdullayev speaking in an interview to the radio said that two civilians were killed and another woman was wounded as a result of the Armenian provocation.

The ambassador urged the world community, including African countries not to stay indifferent to such a cruel and inhumane act and said that a number of international organizations and countries have already condemned Armenia for this inhumane act.

Abdullayev especially noted that the international organizations and countries should spare no effort for the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands and the return of Azerbaijani refugees to their native lands in compliance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

