Azerbaijani ambassador to U.S talks about the normalization process with Armenia

At the invitation of the Turkish Culture Club of the American University (TCCAU), the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US, Khazar Ibrahimi, delivered a speech at the first event of the Club's "Ambassadors' Block Series," News.azreports citing the Azerbaijani embassy in the U.S.

The event's main goal was to educate participants on Azerbaijan's history, achievements, and future objectives, as well as to discuss bilateral relations between the US and Azerbaijan, including Azerbaijan's role in regional and global challenges.

The event started with the opening speech of the founder and president of the aforementioned Club, Nural Aliyev, and then the ambassador was given the floor.

Ambassador Ibrahim, during his speech, briefed the attendees on Azerbaijan's policy in the fields of energy and connections, its role in ensuring energy security in Europe, the work done in the transition to alternative energy sources against the backdrop of the challenges caused by global climate change, regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan, convenient infrastructure projects carried out in the direction of turning Azerbaijan into a transitional country between the East and the West, and the work carried out in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Then the ambassador addressed the questions on the aforementioned topics.

The event ended with the ambassador posing for a commemorative photo with the management team of the mentioned Club.

News.Az