Azerbaijani and Georgian FMs exchange greetings on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Georgia Mikhail Janelidze exchanged greetings on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in his letter to his counterpart that over the past 25 years, Azerbaijan and Georgia have seen remarkable progress in all spheres of bilateral cooperation. Mammadyarov also noted that the achievements contributed to the further strengthening of the independence of the two countries and served their well-being and prosperity. In this regard, he emphasized that relations between the two countries were developing in a rising line.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated Georgia's continuing and principled stance on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The letter stressed the importance of expanding bilateral friendly relations based on mutual support in the international arena.

Elmar Mammadyarov said that the continuity of high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia plays an important role in the implementation of joint regional projects and laid the foundation for cooperation and development in the region. In this regard, it was pointed out that the operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a clear example of the effectiveness of the joint strategic policy. Elmar Mammadyarov said that these joint projects serve to boost the well-being of the two nations and prove the importance of the region as a transport and trade hub.

Georgian Foreign Minister Mikhail Janelidze in his letter to Elmar Mammadyarov said that Georgia and Azerbaijan established a high level of neighborly relations and strong partnership based on mutual understanding and common views. In this regard, he noted that relations between the two countries were strengthened in all areas of mutual interest and stressed the development of major projects at the regional level.

Janelidze said that existing relations between the two nations rely on traditional friendship based on common interests and solid historical foundation.

Janelidze expressed his hope that the strategic partnership will deepen further and that further results will be achieved in the future.

Janelidze expressed satisfaction with the effective and fruitful work of the Foreign Ministries of two countries in deepening bilateral relations and promoting common interests in multilateral formats.

