Azerbaijani and Serbian parliaments ink MoU

The parliaments of Azerbaijan and Serbia have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document was signed by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the National Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The parliament speakers expressed confidence that this memorandum would serve to further expand inter-parliamentary relations.

Speaker Gafarova is paying an official visit to Serbia.

News.Az