Azerbaijani and Turkish leaders to meet tete-a-tete

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on an official visit to Ankara, will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today.

The official website of the President of Turkey repots that Erdogan will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at his residence on Wednesday. After that, the leaders of the two countries will hold a tete-a-tete meeting. The heads of state will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and their further expansion, the main themes in the region and on the international scene.

After that the presidents of the two countries will take part in the seventh meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level strategic cooperation council. In conclusion the documents will be signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Then, President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a joint press conference.

The meeting will end with an official dinner.

