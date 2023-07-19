Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces' representatives hold 9th Staff Session

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 19, the Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the delegation led by the Chief of Inspection and Evaluation of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, Rear Admiral Yücel Darcan, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

Vice Admiral S. Bakirov greeted the guests and mentioned that cooperation in the military field between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on fraternal relations. He emphasized that these relations are in constant progress.

At the staff session, detailed exchange of views on expansion of cooperation in military, military educational and other fields between the two countries was held.

In the end, the final protocol of the 9th Staff Session held between Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces was signed. The sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.





