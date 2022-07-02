Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen held Joint exercises

Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen held Joint exercises

Various tasks were accomplished during the joint exercises in which Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel participated, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

According to the scenario of the exercises, military personnel fulfilled tasks on search and rescue, evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield and others.

During the exercises, the servicemen of both fraternal countries demonstrated high professionalism and successfully fulfilled assigned tasks.


