Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen held Joint exercises
- 02 Jul 2022 18:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
Various tasks were accomplished during the joint exercises in which Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel participated, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.
According to the scenario of the exercises, military personnel fulfilled tasks on search and rescue, evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield and others.
During the exercises, the servicemen of both fraternal countries demonstrated high professionalism and successfully fulfilled assigned tasks.