Azerbaijani, Argentinian FMs held phone calls

On January 26, 2024, a phone call was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, Diana Mondino, MFA told News.az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov first congratulated Minister Mondino on her appointment to a high position and wished her success in her work during the phone conversation.

Prospects and the current situation of the relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina were discussed, and the importance of political consultations between countries was highlighted. Intensification of the work of the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Argentina, the importance of the preparation for the next meeting was brought to attention.

News.Az