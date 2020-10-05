Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Armed Forces destroy Armenian ammunition depot in Ballija

As a result of a precise fire of the Azerbaijani Army, the central ammunition depot located in Ballija was destroyed.

It should be noted that a large number of different types of ammunition were stored in this military warehouse belonging to the Armenian army located in our occupied territories.

