Azerbaijani Armed Forces exercises aimed at ensuring maximum combat readiness: political expert

The exercises of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces indicate that Azerbaijan is dealing with relevant issues to ensure its security.

Political analyst Ilgar Velizadeh made the due remark in an interview with News.Az while commenting on the exercises led by the Defense Minister.

He stressed that these exercises are aimed at ensuring the maximum combat readiness of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to prevent risks and effectively deal with them.

"And the conducted exercises are an indicator that the Azerbaijani side even after the victorious war acts quite prudently and does not rest on its laurels, because there is a sober assessment of the situation and the need to cope with the risks that come from the forces discontented with the current order of affairs," he concluded.

News.Az