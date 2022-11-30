NATO: Azerbaijan has been and continues to be a strong partner

"NATO: Azerbaijan has been and continues to be a strong partne," Colonel Igor Tabulov-Truta, Branch Head SHAPE Partnerships Country Engagement, said during the "NATO Days" in Baku, News.az reports.

"I must congratulate the Azerbaijani Forces for their excellent progress, where various force components have successfully achieved full operational capability, through our Partnerships Operational Capability Concept scheme. This is a great achievement," he said

The "NATO Days" program has not only enabled to inform the audiences on topics of mutual interest but, at the same time, allowed us to see the professionalism and commitment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of all ranks, the colonel noted.

"Azerbaijan has been and continues to be a strong NATO partner were contributions to NATO missions and operations, and filling key staff positions, are always significant," Tabulov-Truta added.

News.Az