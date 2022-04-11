Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

As a follow up to the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of the both states, the sides had an exchange of views about the work on the preparation of a future peace treaty, convening of a Joint Border Commission, as well as the humanitarian issues.

