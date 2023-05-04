Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to hold closing session of talks in US

Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to hold closing session of talks in US

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan will hold the closing session of the talks in the US that have been going on over the last couple of days with the participation of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the State Department, News.Az reports.

“Secretary Blinken participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center,” reads a message on the State Department’s website.

The main topic of negotiations is a peace agreement.

On May 1, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After that, a bilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries was held at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The negotiations continued on May 2 and May 3 in a bilateral format.

