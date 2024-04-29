Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to meet in Almaty

Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to meet in Almaty

Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers, Jeyhun Bayraov and Ararat Mirzoyan respectively, are expected to meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This was announced by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ani Badalyan, on Monday, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“As we reported, there is an arrangement between the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to meet at the suggestion of Kazakhstan. It is specified that the meeting will take place in Almaty,” Badalyan said.


