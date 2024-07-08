Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers expected to meet in Geneva again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan respectively, are expected to hold talks in Geneva in November, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

A preliminary agreement on the talks was reached at the last meeting in May, Simonyan’s assistant Movses Harutyunyan has announced.On March 22 and May 17, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova held talks with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan in Geneva. The talks took place on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the first session of the Organization Committee for the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

News.Az