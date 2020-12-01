Azerbaijani army enters Lachin region after 28 years – Malaysian news agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Malaysian National News Agency BERNAMA has published an article headlined “Azerbaijani army enters Lachin region after 28 years”.

The article says: “Azerbaijan’s army has entered the Lachin region following 28 years of occupation by Armenian forces.

According to the trilateral statement signed by the presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Lachin region on December 1.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on September 27, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several ceasefire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

On November 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing as the agreement specified.”

News.Az