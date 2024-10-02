Azerbaijani army improves practical skills of sniper units – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the Azerbaijani army’s sniper conducted practical shooting exercises.

After delivering the safety rules to the servicemen, they fulfilled the required standards on taking the firing position and bringing the weapon into combat state, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az. Snipers professionally fulfilled the tasks on detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets following the precise aiming rules.The main objective of the training exercises is to increase the level of readiness of servicemen and further improve their practical skills and firing abilities.

News.Az