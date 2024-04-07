Azerbaijani army officer dies from injuries

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani army officer who had been critically wounded in counter-terrorism operations has succumbed to his injuries in a healthcare facility, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Lieutenant Bagirov Ulvi Hanifa oglu, serving in the Azerbaijan Army, sustained serious injuries while engaging in counter-terrorism actions in the Karabakh economic zone on September 19-20, 2023. Unfortunately, he passed away on April 7, 2024, in the medical facility where he was receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Defense's leadership extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives of the fallen officer, offering prayers for resilience during this difficult time.

News.Az