Azerbaijani army’s commandos conduct tactical-special exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Operations Commando units of the Azerbaijani Army conduct tactical-special exercises in accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the country’s Defense Minister.

According to the plan, the commandos, based on the received reconnaissance information, left the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and moved in the direction of the area where the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy is probably to commit sabotage, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The commandos penetrated deep into the operation zone and successfully accomplished the tasks on identifying, encircling and neutralizing the temporary shelters of the imaginary enemy, and evacuating the wounded and other activities.

The main purpose of the tactical-special exercises conducted in harsh climate conditions is to further improve the practical skills of commandos, to increase the units' combat capability, as well as to apply camouflage measures appropriate to the terrain and weather conditions.

News.Az