Azerbaijani Army’s high-ranking servicemen continue visiting Türkiye

The Azerbaijani delegation has visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the park in Ankara and the mausoleum Anıtkabir of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to pay tribute to the Great Leaders of both countries, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yasar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak. Both meetings emphasized that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all fields, including the military is based on friendly and fraternal relations, as the sides hailed the high level of relations between the two countries.

The high-ranking military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army visited the teaching buildings of the Land Forces Higher Military School of the National Defense University and got acquainted with the material and technical base and the created conditions. They were given detailed information about the educational process.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation members also visited various commands and operational centers of the Turkish Armed Forces, as well as military industrial companies, where they familiarized themselves with the activities of the headquarters, weapons and vehicle and military equipment.

News.Az