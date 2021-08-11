Azerbaijani army’s positions again shelled by Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 11, at 01:05, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, the ministry noted.

