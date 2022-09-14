Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar subjected to artillery fire by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Zaylik, Yellija, and Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region are being subjected to fire by the use of D-30 and D-20 howitzers from the Armenian armed forces positions, stationed in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha, Ashaghi Shorzha, and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Despite the calls of the international community and the ceasefire agreement reached, the Armenian armed forces continue to carry out attacks and commit provocations in the border territories using artillery and other heavy fire means.

“We declare once again that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation,” the Azerbaijani ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the Azerbaijan Army takes local retaliatory measures only against firing points, which are legitimate military targets.

“The Armenian side must refrain from provocative actions and comply with the ceasefire agreement reached,” added the ministry.

News.Az