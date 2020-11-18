Azerbaijani artist honored with Golden Cross of Hungarian Order of Merit

Honored artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions, conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Eyyub Guliyev has been awarded the Golden Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

Guiliyev received the award for his special contribution to the development of cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

He will receive the award in a ceremony to be held at the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

News.Az