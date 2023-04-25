Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts to compete at Cairo World Cup 2023
Azerbaijani gymnasts will test their strength at the 2023 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics to be held in Cairo, Egypt on April 28-30, News.az reports.
Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, as well as female gymnasts Nazanin Teymurova and Samira Gahramanova.