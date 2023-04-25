Azerbaijani artistic gymnasts to compete at Cairo World Cup 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gymnasts will test their strength at the 2023 FIG Apparatus World Cup in Artistic Gymnastics to be held in Cairo, Egypt on April 28-30, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, as well as female gymnasts Nazanin Teymurova and Samira Gahramanova.

