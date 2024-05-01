Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal at President's Cup international regatta

+ ↺ − 16 px

A member of Azerbaijan's team, Amil Ramazanov, won a bronze medal among athletes (born in 2006–2007) during the first day of the President's Cup international regatta dedicated to the 101st anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Sugovushan settlement, News.az reports.

Participating in kayak and canoe competitions at 200 and 500 meters, he covered a distance of 200 meters in a kayak in 42 seconds.

The winners of the day were awarded by the President of the Azerbaijan Canoeing and Rowing Federation, Vugar Ahmadov, the Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mammadov, the Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, Azer Aliyev, the President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, Madat Guliyev, and the Chairman of the Board of the Serbian Rowing Federation, Dusan Kovacevic.

To note, the regatta will continue on May 2–3 at the Mingachevir Olympic Training and Kur Sports Center, where teams will compete in kayaking, canoeing, and rowing.

News.Az