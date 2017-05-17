Azerbaijani athletes grab 82 medals at Baku 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athletes grabbed 82 medals during the five days of the Baku 2017 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

41 of them are gold medals, said Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, AzVision reports.

Rahimov noted that as of today, 400 medals have been won by athletes of 26 countries participating in the Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

News.Az

News.Az