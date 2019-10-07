Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the first edition of the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 12-16.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on seven athletes.

The 2019 World Beach Games is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

News.Az

News.Az