Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games
- 07 Oct 2019 16:36
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142223
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-athletes-to-contest-medals-at-2019-anoc-world-beach-games-1 Copied
Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the first edition of the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 12-16.
Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on seven athletes.
The 2019 World Beach Games is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).
News.Az