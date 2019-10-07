Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani athletes to contest medals at 2019 ANOC World Beach Games

Azerbaijani athletes will compete in the first edition of the 2019 ANOC World Beach Games to be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 12-16.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on seven athletes.

The 2019 World Beach Games is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

