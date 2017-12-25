Azerbaijani banks stop cooperation with companies making illegal money transfer to Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani banks have stopped cooperation with companies making illegal money transfer to Nagorno Karabakh.

Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has revealed that MoneyPolo money transfer system makes illegal money transfers to occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which may be used in money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Taking these into account, Azerbaijan-based banks and Azerpoct LLC were instructed to stop cooperation with this money transfer system.

News.Az

News.Az