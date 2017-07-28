Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani basketball team to play against Armenia

Azerbaijani U-16 men's basketball team qualified for semifinals at the European Championship Division C in Andorra.

Report informs that  the team managed by Elshan Yusubov qualified for the next stage as the second in group B.

Losing to the host in the last match (66:67), the team achieved this result by defeating Monaco (74:63), Albania (78:66) and San Marino (90:62).

Azerbaijani national team will meet group A winner Armenian team in the semi-final. The meeting will be held on July 29 at 18:45 Baku time.

