Azerbaijani brand “Asan service” presented at 6th World Government Summit in Dubai

Azerbaijani brand “Asan service” has been presented at the sixth World Government Summit (WGS) 2018 held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Ma

A delegation led by chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov and Azerbaijani ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Dashgin Shikarov are attending the summit, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktou underlined the importance of the Summit, saying that presence of 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations is in the interest of all humanity.

In his remarks, chairman of the State Agency Inam Karimov spoke of the importance of public services reforms, as well as successful implementation of modernization policy carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Karimov noted that today, Azerbaijan offers its own brand - Asan service in the sphere of public administration. “We aim to study the prospects of modern trends, e-government programs, new trends in data technology, as well as look forward to harmonize Asan service activities with modern requirements,” he added.

As part of the Summit, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with Egyptian Minister of Planning and Administrative Reform Hala El-Said and Montenegrin Minister of Public Administration Suzana Pribilovic, who were informed about the ASAN Service's 6-years activity. They were told that ASAN service aims to ensure the realization of the services to be rendered by the state entities in a uniformed and coordinated manner. ASAN service centers are designed to form up a new approach towards ensuring the citizens’ satisfaction in functioning of the state servants in relation to the population and to enrich the quality of relations between state servants and citizens.

The World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The World Government Summit brings together prominent leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as international thought leaders and pioneers. They engage in inspirational, thought-provoking, and future-focused dialogues that aim to shape the future of governments and help improve the lives of citizens worldwide. The Summit is an opportunity for governments and organizations to showcase cutting-edge innovations, the latest trends in best practice and groundbreaking smart solutions to provoke discussion and inspire creativity.

