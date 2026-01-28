Azerbaijani brand shines at Paris Fashion Week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s fashion industry gained international attention in Paris as the Anara Zakirli brand showcased its Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Oriental Fashion Show week. The prestigious event took place at the renowned Guimet Museum, bringing together designers who blend cultural heritage with contemporary fashion.

Fashion houses from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and a Turkmenistan–France collaboration presented their latest collections, turning the museum into a celebration of craftsmanship, identity, and modern elegance. Among them, Anara Zakirli represented Azerbaijan on one of fashion’s most influential global stages, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Founded in 2018, the Anara Zakirli brand is known for transforming traditional Azerbaijani carpet ornaments into modern fashion design. Its core mission is to introduce the world to Azerbaijan’s rich cultural symbolism through innovative textiles, patterns, and silhouettes. By reinterpreting heritage motifs in contemporary styles, the brand bridges tradition and modernity in a distinctive visual language.

Photo: AZERTAC

Oriental Fashion Show week is recognized for highlighting designers who draw inspiration from national heritage while meeting global fashion trends. Participation in this event positions Azerbaijani fashion within an international creative dialogue and strengthens the country’s cultural visibility abroad.

The presentation of Anara Zakirli’s new collection in Paris reflects the growing global interest in culturally rooted fashion and marks another milestone for Azerbaijan’s creative industries on the world stage.

