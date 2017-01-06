Azerbaijani Carpet Museum to host lecture on history of felt craft

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is to host a lecture on The History of Felt Craft on January 7.

The lecture starts at 5.00 p.m. The lecturer is Rauf Abdulhuseyn oghlu, a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, teacher of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art, the artist on felt.

The lecture will focus on the history of felt craft, stages of its development, manufacturing technology and value of felt in household.

The lecture will be in the Azerbaijani language.

News.Az

