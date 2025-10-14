Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani cartographers prepare map of Zangezur corridor

The Azerbaijan Cartographers Public Union has prepared a map of the proposed Zangezur corridor, a planned transport route linking mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenia, the union’s chairman, Mugabil Bayramov, has said, News.az reports, citing APA.

According to Bayramov, the map is based on high-quality satellite images and depicts relevant parts of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Iran, including settlements, roads, rivers, and mountains. It also features the Araz corridor.

The map has been produced in both Azerbaijani and English.


