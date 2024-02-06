Azerbaijani CEC chairman briefs Moldovan counterpart on preparation process for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov on Tuesday met with a Moldovan delegation led by Angelica Caraman, the President of the Central Electoral Commission.

During the meeting, Mazahir Panahov highlighted the preparatory process for the snap presidential election in the country and the conditions created for voters and observers, the CEC’s press service told News.Az.

He noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with Moldova. The Chairman emphasized that every condition has been created for voters to easily cast their votes in the liberated territories and across the entire country.

“Azerbaijan's experience is very vital for us. Moldova also aspires to hold elections across its entire territory one day. We want it so much,” President of the Central Electoral Commission Angelica Caraman underlined.

She expressed her confidence that the election in Azerbaijan would be held in accordance with legislation.

News.Az