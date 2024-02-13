Azerbaijani CEC chairman hails active participation of young people in presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov on Tuesday hailed the active involvement of young people in the February 7 presidential election in the country, News.Az reports.

Conditions meeting all necessary requirements were established at all polling stations for the preparation and conduct of the voting process, the CEC chairman said during a session of the Constitutional Court’s Plenum.

“The presidential election was flawlessly conducted at all polling stations,” Panahov added.

News.Az