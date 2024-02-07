Azerbaijani CEC chairman holds with representatives of several countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has met with representatives of the Central Election Commissions of Russia, Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

The CEC Chairman briefed the delegation on the ongoing election process, which includes seven candidates vying for the presidency, with five of them representing political parties.

Panahov emphasized the historic significance of holding the election across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, highlighting the establishment of 26 polling stations in the liberated territories to facilitate favorable conditions for voters to exercise their voting rights freely.

Mazahir Panahov noted that a total of 6,537 polling stations have been set up for the election, and mentioned the deployment of 90,000 observers to oversee the voting process.

The visiting delegation expressed their gratitude for the invitation to monitor the election process.

During the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az