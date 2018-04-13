Azerbaijani CEC issues statement on OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE PA, PACE conclusions on presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has issued a statement on the conclusions made by OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE PA and PACE on the April 11 presidential elect

“On February 5, 2018, using his right reflected in the first part of the Article 101 of Azerbaijan’s Constitution, Azerbaijan’s president announced presidential election. In accordance with the Article 179 of Azerbaijan’s Electoral Code, the Central Election Commission adopted a decision on February 6, 2018 to schedule Azerbaijani presidential election to April 11, 2018,” the statement reads, according to Trend.

"The preparations and holding of the election were carried out qualitatively and in accordance with the legislation and requirements of the international norms. All conditions were created for free and independent activity of 11 political parties and other election subjects. The vast majority of up to 60,000 observers, including 118 representatives of 51 foreign media outlets, 894 foreign observers, representing 59 countries and 61 international organizations, who were provided with every opportunity for free activity, generally assessed the election as free, fair and transparent and noted that there has been serious improvement in the election process."

Many members of OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) observation mission have separately expressed this position openly, the statement reads.

However, there is an evident violation of such principles as objectivity, impartiality, balance and professionalism in the conclusions made on behalf of the mentioned organizations, according to the CEC statement.

The CEC says that the conclusions made by this mission are self-contradictory.

The Central Election Commission hopes that the discrepancies in these conclusions will be eliminated in the final report of OSCE/ODIHR, OSCE PA and PACE. Otherwise, with a great sense of regret, the CEC will have to terminate the cooperation with OSCE/ODIHR, the representatives of which constitute the absolute majority of the mentioned observation mission.

