Azerbaijani charge d'Affaires attends reception in honor of enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Japan Farid Talibov has attended an official reception hosted for the heads of diplomatic corps accredited in the country on the occasion of the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

The event was attended by representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations operating in Japan.

Talibov met with Their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and on behalf of the Azerbaijani leadership congratulated them on the occasion of the enthronement and the beginning of the Reiwa era in Japan.

