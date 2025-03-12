Azerbaijani chess players to compete at European Championship 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani chess players are set to showcase their talents at the European Individual Chess Championship 2025, which will be held in Eforie Nord, Romania.

A total of 13 chess players will represent Azerbaijan in the competition, which will run from March 15 to 26, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The event will bring together over 350 athletes, including more than 90 grandmasters.

The tournament will follow the Swiss system format, featuring 11 rounds. Each game will have a time control of 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, plus an additional 30 minutes until the end of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.

News.Az