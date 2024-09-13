Azerbaijani chess teams secure two wins at FIDE Chess Olympiad
- Sports
Azerbaijan's chess teams began their campaigns strongly at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing two victories, News.Az reports.In Round 2, the men’s team triumphed with a 3.5-0.5 win against Finland, while the women’s team emerged victorious over Australia with a 3-1 score.
Both Azerbaijani teams have accumulated four points each after the first two rounds.