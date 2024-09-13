Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani chess teams secure two wins at FIDE Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijan's chess teams began their campaigns strongly at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest, securing two victories, News.Az reports.

In Round 2, the men’s team triumphed with a 3.5-0.5 win against Finland, while the women’s team emerged victorious over Australia with a 3-1 score.

Both Azerbaijani teams have accumulated four points each after the first two rounds.

