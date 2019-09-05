Azerbaijani citizen wins competition within Great Wall of China educational program

+ ↺ − 16 px

The candidacy of an Azerbaijani citizen was approved within the Great Wall of China educational program announced by UNESCO and China for the 2019-2020 academic year, Trend reports on Sept. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education.

The winning candidate will study the specialty "Chinese language" at the master's level of the Chinese "Shaanxi Normal University".

The duration of the educational program is one year. The costs, including tuition, accommodation in a hostel and a monthly scholarship, will be paid by China, while travel expenses - by UNESCO.

The educational program was announced on February 15, 2019.

News.Az

