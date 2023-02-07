Azerbaijani citizens collect humanitarian aid for quake-affected people in fraternal Türkiye (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens are collecting humanitarian aid for people who suffered from the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Residents of Azerbaijan’s capital Baku began to collect warm clothes, heaters, and emergency kits to be sent to the disaster zone.

The aid collection point has been organized at the Dogtas furniture store (27 Babak Avenue) in Baku, and at the Consulate General in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city (17 Heydar Aliyev Avenue) following the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Baku and the Consulate General in Nakhchivan to the Azerbaijani citizens.

At least 3,549 people were killed and 22,168 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country.

News.Az