Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin eligible to vote in upcoming presidential election: CEC chairman

Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin are eligible to participate in the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov, News.Az reports citing the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

"All citizens of Azerbaijan, irrespective of gender, residence, or affiliation with national minorities, are entitled to equal rights," he said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the upcoming presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the presidential election.





News.Az