Azerbaijani citizens to obtain visa on arrival in Iraq

Azerbaijani citizens traveling to Iraq will now have the convenience of obtaining visas directly at the ports of entry, says the Azerbaijani Embassy to Iraq, News.az reports.

According to the embassy, Iraq's Minister of Interior has signed a relevant order facilitating the issuance of entry visas to Azerbaijan nationals at airports.


