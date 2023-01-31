Azerbaijani commandos continue tactical-special training (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan of the Azerbaijan Land Forces for 2023, tactical-special training continues in the Operations Commando units, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In conditions close to real combat, commandos work out laying a scout trail, overcoming an obstacle course, and other actions.

The tasks of surrounding and neutralizing an imaginary enemy's sabotage group, resisting in shelters and human settlements, are also successfully fulfilled.

During the training held with the Operations Commando units, the main attention is paid to the further improvement of servicemen’s individual abilities and combat skills.

