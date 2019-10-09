Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh issues statement on “repair-restoration” of Yukhari Govharagha mosque by Armenian side

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on “repair-restoration" of Yukhari Govharagha mosque by th

"Destroying the cultural, historical and religious heritage of Azerbaijani people in the occupied Azerbaijani lands, Armenia is preparing for the provocative "opening" of the Yukhari Govharagha mosque in Shusha following the “repair-restoration".

This is the one more vivid sample of illegal activity carried out in our occupied territories by Armenia and its vassal criminal regime.

As it is known, the Upper Govheraga Mosque was built by architect Karbalai Safihan Sultanhuseyn oglu Garabagi upon the instructions of the daughter of Ibrahimkhalil Khan Govheraga.

The "opening" of the mosque after the "restoration" is the next cheap show that Armenia plans to mislead the international community. Armenia tries to present itself in the world as a country that cares about historical monuments. If Armenia really respects historical monuments and is interested in their restoration, then why destroy hundreds of cultural and historical religious monuments belonging to our people? Why are the footprints of other mosques, churches and other monuments in Shusha timely destroyed by Armenian vandals? Who will use the Yukhari Govharaga Mosque while the Azerbaijanis, the native inhabitants of Shusha, are expelled?

It also hurts us that the Armenian invaders are trying to change the architecture of this architectural monument of our people and design the mosque as a "Persian mosque." This once again shows that Armenia is engaged in the theft, loss, and destruction of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories. By declaring the Yukhari Govharaga mosque a “Persian mosque”, Armenia falsifies history and tries to rewrite it. It also shows that Armenia is a fake, tolerant country.

According to the media, the repair and restoration work of the Yukari Govharaga Mosque is being carried out by the Iranian company Part Saman Cahan. It upsets us - IDPs. We accept it as disrespect towards the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people in general.

We – as an Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno Karabakh region - declare that the first thing we will do after returning homeland is to restore our cultural, historical and religious monuments. We are sure that the day is not far.

The only solution of the conflict is possible with the withdrawal of Armenian occupation troops from our lands, the return of expelled Azerbaijanis, peaceful coexistence of both communities of Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh region within internationally recognized borders of our country," says the statement.

