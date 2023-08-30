Azerbaijani community protest against Armenian provocations in The Hague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Activists of the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands held a peaceful rally in front of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The protest took place with the support of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands and Belgium and with the organization of the European Association of Azerbaijani Women “Ana Veten” (Motherland), News.Az reports.

The rally was held in protest against the actions of Armenia, which for 30 years pursued an occupation policy towards Azerbaijan, and is now trying to turn the world community into an instrument for its political, military and information campaign of manipulation, as well as against its attempts to commit provocations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The protesters held posters with the slogans “Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war”, “Armenia rejects peace and chooses war”, “Armenia, sign a peace agreement!”, “Armenia distorts the facts, misleads the world community”, “On Azerbaijani lands there should be no Armenian soldiers!”, “Armenia, stop mining our lands!”, “Armenian mines are killing civilians!”, “Armenian mines = war crimes!”, “No to environmental terror on the territory of Azerbaijan!”, “Armenia is destroying Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Iravan”, “No to the plunder of Azerbaijan’s natural resources!” and etc.

The participants of the action demanded that the international community put an end to the military and environmental terror of Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, ensure the security and human rights of Azerbaijani citizens in Karabakh, and support the peaceful efforts of the Azerbaijani state. In addition, booklets describing military and environmental crimes committed by Armenia were distributed to residents of The Hague.

News.Az