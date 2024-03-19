Azerbaijani community sends letter of protest to UK Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The House of Commons of the UK Parliament will host a debate on international support for Armenians, who left Karabakh on March 19, News.Az reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the debate will be opened by Carol Monaghan, Scottish National Party MP.

The Azerbaijani community of Great Britain has sent an informational letter to the members of Parliament, who will take part in the debate, and expressed strong opposition to this step.

A letter on behalf of the British Azerbaijani Society, the Glasgow and Aberdeen Student Societies, a group of Azerbaijani students studying in the UK addressed to members of the country's Parliament, as well as a letter from the Coordination Council of British Azerbaijanis sent to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, call on MPs who support the debate on the issue to take a fair stand.





News.Az