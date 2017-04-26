Azerbaijani companies deny participating in Yalta economic forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some state and private companies of Azerbaijan have denied reports of their participation in the 3rd International Economic Forum held in Crimea’s Yalta city an

In response to the inquiry of APA-Economics, chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev noted that information about the association’s participation in the 3rd International Economic Forum held in Yalta is untrue.

"The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan sent a request to the association. Representatives of this association did not participate in the 3rd International Economic Forum. In this regard, the association has sent a response to the Prosecutor General's Office," he said.

The International Bank of Azerbaijan also denied information on the participation of its representatives in the Forum.

The bank’s press service told APA-Economics that IBA was not represented in this forum. In its statement, the bank noted that according to the decree of the Azerbaijani president, the IBA is currently focused on improving the bank and that participation in such forums was not planned.

Azersun Holding spokesperson Afiq Safarov told APA-Economics that company representatives did not participate in the Yalta economic forum.

“This is misinformation. Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has not opened any criminal case against us for not participating in the forum,” said Safarov.

Azerkosmos OJSC also told APA-Economics that its representatives did not participate in the Yalta economic forum.

“This information does not reflect the reality. No representative of Azerkosmos OJSC participated in the 3rd International Economic Forum,” said the statement.

SOCAR press secretary Nizameddin Guliyev also told APA-Economics that the company’s representatives did not participate in the forum.

Ministry of Economy press secretary Abbas Aliyev told APA-Economics that Azerbaijan’s trade representative in Russia did not participate in the forum.

Earlier some media outlets reported that upon the request of Ukraine’s Security Service, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office launched investigative actions against participants of the 3rd International Economic Forum in Yalta city of the Crimean region, annexed by Russia.

Forum participants are accused of grossly violating the rules of entry into Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Among the participants were delegates from 17 large state and private companies of Azerbaijan.

News,Az

News.Az